Let’s hope for stable coalitions
Parties are setting out their demands, some overplaying their hands
With the local government elections done and dusted last week, the public focus now moves to the all important task of constituting governments in municipalities, especially in areas where there was no outright winner.
Horse trading between parties kicked off in earnest at the weekend, with smaller parties trying to convince the ANC or the DA to form coalition governments with them. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.