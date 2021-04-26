The goal is to recapture the state and loot more

Do ANC rogues still have more aces up their sleeves?

This week marks the end of the 30-day period given to ANC rogues who are facing criminal charges to step aside. There are many such dodgy characters in the whole ANC, the most elevated of them is the secretary general, Ace Magashule. We all wait to see if he will indeed step aside.



Magashule used the 30-day period to consult people he trusts. Logic dictates that he who needs sound advice would go to a source with wisdom and credibility. In the ANC, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe rank the highest among living former leaders. The two have never been accused of rape or state capture...