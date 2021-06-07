Mkhize's paw in Covid jar shows leopard doesn't change its spots

President is using the crisis to bolster his chances of a second term

That Zweli Mkhize is a typical ANC politician most of us have known since his days as KwaZulu-Natal premier.



After he was elevated to the important position of ANC national treasurer, the leopard did not lose its spots; allegations of Mkhize simultaneously fundraising for the party and himself continued to circulate...