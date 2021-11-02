Opportunity is ripe to broaden Joburg's Rea Vaya bus network

BRT system has empowered and transformed taxi industry

If a measure of BEE is based on ownership and economic transformation, we can green tick the PioTrans model. It is based on Johannesburg’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, which resulted in the formalisation of a tenuous cohabitation of sole proprietorships into a corporate entity providing real shareholding for 299 taxi owners and providing formal and permanent employment for their drivers.



When it was first rolled out in 2010, the Rea Vaya BRT initially encountered reservations from various stakeholders. While the BRT’s primary objective was improving public transport, a crucial intention behind the introduction of a high-quality BRT system to Johannesburg was the incorporation and transitioning of taxi drivers and owners into a formal structure. ..