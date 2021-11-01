Sharpeville youth want change in municipality

The new administration in the Emfuleni local municipality should prioritise starting a local economy that will address service delivery issues while reducing unemployment at the same time.

This is the call from the very few young people who cast their vote in Sharpeville on Monday morning.

The youth told Sowetan that they still were committed to voting as they wanted to see an end to unemployment which is high in the township.

Lebohang Masakale, 25, said she obtained a degree in financial accounting two years ago, thinking that it would turn around her fortunes in finding employment but that was not the case.

“The youth are struggling to find employment but the municipality is also failing to collect refuse. There is a lot of open spaces in Sharpeville which can be utilised to create a local economy. The youth can use those pockets of land to sort the waste and start a proper recycling company which will create jobs. That is the kind of local economy that can be created,” said Masakale.

She said the township still does not have proper street lights and potholes are the order of the day when one drives in their neighbourhood.

“I’m voting to see all these things fixed and to see the youth being uplifted,” she said.

Bokang Mbuthuma, 18, a first year student at the University of Free State said voting to him means having a right to demand progress in his community.