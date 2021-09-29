Why does postpartum depression in black women not matter?

If we don't prioritise mothers' postnatal health, more children will die

Two weeks ago Dr Graham Dickason, a South African surgeon who had recently moved to New Zealand with his wife and their three daughters, walked into a nightmare. In his apartment in Timaru, he found his three young children strangled to death. His wife, Dr Lauren Graham, has since been arrested for their murder.



The story has caught national attention in SA, with many articles and opinion pieces written about the devastating tragedy. Many opinion pieces are, correctly, sympathetic towards Lauren. Jenna Etheridge wrote a moving article titled: “I have forgiven her, she is a victim too”, while Samantha Herbst wrote the viral opinion piece titled: “Who is to blame for Dickason tragedy? We are, South Africa."..