Sundowns Ladies aim for a treble on CAF mission

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are on a mission to win the inaugural CAF Champions League trophy taking place in Cairo from November 5-19.

Head coach Jerry Tshabalala and captain Zanele Nhlapho promised to bring the trophy home in their debut African adventure.

“We have to reward the management team by winning the trophy. It is a big tournament, and we will do this as a team. We want to bring this one home. We will do our level best to bring this one home,” said Tshabalala.

Sundowns won the Cosafa Champions League qualifiers in Durban last month to qualify for the eight-team tournament in Egypt.

They are in Group B with Vihiga Queens (Kenya), AS FAR (Morocco) and River Queens (Nigeria).

At home, they are invincible after losing only one game in 2018 and have gone nearly 50 matches without tasting defeat.

Tshabalala said they did their homework on the opposition in their group and know what to expect from them in Cairo.

“The preparations are going well. We studied the opponents, and we prepared to bring the trophy home. We will play against stronger opponents, and we prepared the girls mentally to expect any results. The pressure is always there at Sundowns. We want to win the tournament. We are in it to win it,” said Tshabalala via a virtual press conference yesterday.

He said the surprise package could be AS FAR as he described River Queens of Nigeria as the favourites to win the tournament.

Nhlapho said they want to finish the year on a high note by winning the triple by adding the continental title.

“We want to go to Egypt and come back with the trophy. We have enough experience in the squad to win this trophy. It is going to help the team a lot. We know as a team what to expect in Egypt. We want to win the title.”