Malema's recent utterances on having 10 babies is reckless

EFF leader deceives the poor with unrealistic promises

Many years ago, when Julius Malema was being dismissed as nothing more than a motormouth, I argued that commentators were dismissing him at their own peril. I knew then, long before the establishment of the EFF, that Malema was going to shape the politics of SA.



You only needed to have seen the reaction of young people whenever he spoke, that the man was influential and that his word was taken very seriously, especially by the disenfranchised, working-class black youth...