Malema's recent utterances on having 10 babies is reckless
EFF leader deceives the poor with unrealistic promises
Many years ago, when Julius Malema was being dismissed as nothing more than a motormouth, I argued that commentators were dismissing him at their own peril. I knew then, long before the establishment of the EFF, that Malema was going to shape the politics of SA.
You only needed to have seen the reaction of young people whenever he spoke, that the man was influential and that his word was taken very seriously, especially by the disenfranchised, working-class black youth...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.