Spare us political correctness at every turn, let Chappelle be

Not even in the name of political correctness will I cancel Dave Chappelle.



This past weekend I perched myself on my couch with a bag of popcorn to watch Chappelle’s Netflix special, The Closer. It comes after the extraordinarily brilliant Sticks & Stones, released on Netflix in 2019...