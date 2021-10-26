‘I don’t feel helpless or regret’: Mudzuli Rakhivhane reflects on Gareth Cliff interview

One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane has reflected on her controversial panel discussion with media personality Gareth Cliff, saying she has no regrets about doing it.

Rakhivhane was a guest on Cliff’s The Burning Platform show on Thursday together with DA leader John Steenhuisen. They discussed politics and the November 1 local government elections.

During the interview, Cliff dismissed her racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.

“Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” Cliff told Rakhivhane.

Reflecting on the incident in a lengthy social media post, Rakhivhane said the experience brought back memories of when she would walk away feeling small and frustrated with herself for not saying anything in the moment.