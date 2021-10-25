Why vote for a party that ruined SA?

Black people complicit in the destruction of their country

That the decay in the ANC has reached a point of no return, and that we are getting closer to the day the party will no longer be the government of SA, is becoming more obvious.



It seems to be the fate of the prescient never to be believed each time they draw the attention of societies to events that lie in the future. But the ANC’s impending end has manifested itself in too many telltale signs...