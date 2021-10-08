DA posters cruel and divisive

The DA election posters that were put up in KwaZulu-Natal this week were insensitive and a cruel disregard for the families who lost their loved ones in Phoenix, Durban, during the July riots.



“The ANC called you racist. The DA calls you heroes,” read the posters, that caused outraged in the country as more than 30 black people were killed during vigilante attacks. ..