Obese people are being killed by healthcare system

SA government hospitals must prioritise obesity as a disability

The SA healthcare system has taken many knocks for years — from incompetence to corruption — but there has been one constant conundrum throughout these phases, it is that obese people in SA are being killed by the healthcare system that is meant to care for them.



It is a known reality that SA is a developing nation, but unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control, it is significantly under-developing at this stage in time. But throughout our history, one thing we have never done was to take the healthcare of our people seriously, even worse, the healthcare of obese people...