Obese people are being killed by healthcare system
SA government hospitals must prioritise obesity as a disability
The SA healthcare system has taken many knocks for years — from incompetence to corruption — but there has been one constant conundrum throughout these phases, it is that obese people in SA are being killed by the healthcare system that is meant to care for them.
It is a known reality that SA is a developing nation, but unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control, it is significantly under-developing at this stage in time. But throughout our history, one thing we have never done was to take the healthcare of our people seriously, even worse, the healthcare of obese people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.