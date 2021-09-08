Boxing

'I was applying what I was taught by my father'

Toweel Junior on why he threw in the towel to save Rodrigues

08 September 2021 - 08:26
Pro boxer, Frank “The Tank” Rodrigues.
Pro boxer, Frank “The Tank” Rodrigues.
Image: Alaister Russell

Alan Toweel Junior does not regret throwing in the towel to save his boxer – Frank Rodrigues – from what could have been permanent injuries against SA light heavyweight champion Nicolas Radley in 2019.

Instead, Toweel feels proud about following the advice from his father and respected trainer the late Alan Toweel Senior.

“He said as a trainer you must save your fighter for another day,” said Toweel yesterday. That day has indeed come for Rodriguez, who will try again to win the national title, but this time in the super middleweight division. The stocky fighter also acted on the advice suggested by Toweel that he moves a weight down. The fight will take place at Emperors Palace on September 25.

Rodriguez is the No.1 contender for the SA super middleweight title, which remained vacant in June when holder Ryno Liebenberg quit boxing.

Rowan Campbell – who is rated No.2 – has not fought competitively since being dethroned as the SA and WBA Pan African super middleweight champion by Liebenberg in March.

Said Toweel: “I was questioned by certain boxing fans, including some members of my own camp and Frank himself, as to why I threw in the towel in 11th round against Radley. The fight was tough, with Frank giving his all but the height and reach advantage of his opponent proved to be an obstacle for Frank, so I threw in the towel. I was applying what I was taught by my father.”

The undercard of Golden Gloves tournament looks good with Toweel’s other boxer Wilhelm Nebe taking on the John Tshabalala-trained Josh Pretorius in a non-title fight in the heavyweight division while Ricardo Malijika hopes to get his career back on track after coming off a loss when he goes in against Khayalethu Mbedje. There will be three more fights and action will begin at 3pm.

Kometsi excited to see boxing back on TV

The recent return of live boxing on SABC has brought some spark to the sport and chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), Tshele ...
Sport
1 day ago

Veteran Mtshali instantly knew Ledwaba was not a pretender

Veteran Hezekiel Mtshali has played many roles in SA boxing over the years but it is spotting talent that makes the 78-year-old’s heart somersault ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dladla, Koopman vow to destroy each other for SA belt

Boxing SA should incentivise boxers who fight for the SA title. That is simply because their attitude shows how much they love their country when ...
Sport
5 days ago

The day the 'Rose of Soweto' bloomed and won WBC

Yesterday marked a day where SA made gigantic strides in boxing by hosting a WBC title fight at Carnival City in Brakpan in 2000.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy