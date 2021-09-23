Some of the most overlooked behaviours that might kill your marriage

Addiction, threats of divorce and withholding sex all toxic

Forget the obvious reasons couples commonly cite for divorce like abuse, finances, poor communication, habitual cheating and others, couples often display behaviours that appear harmless but could affect the marriage negatively in the long run. Like death by a thousand paper cuts, there are more insidious everyday habits that kill marriages too. It’s not always the obvious and majorly bad behaviours that break a marriage, but the subtle and underrated habits. It’s the small foxes that spoil the vine.



It’s the overlooked stuff like developing independent lifestyles, loss of friendship, the silent treatment, over- familiarity with one another, obsession with happiness and bottling up of emotions in the name of keeping the peace that kill marriages. Below we briefly discuss others you should take note of...