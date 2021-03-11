It's about time men take full responsibility and accountability for their philandering ways

Why women are blamed when their men cheat on them

The examples are far too many to ignore. Besides the women next door, there’s a list of women in the spotlight who are victims of this anomaly of why women are blamed when their men cheat.



We can talk about how Norma Mngoma is often vilified on social media for her reaction to what came to be known as Malusi Gigaba’s adulterous lifestyle among other things...