Dispelling myths around marriage, being single and happiness in life
One of the biggest delusions about marriage is the belief that you’ll be happier than when you were single. That somehow the ring is like a magic wand that suddenly lights up your life even when it was all gloomy while single. Nothing could be further from reality.
Another delusion is that marriage somehow sorts out whatever character flaw an individual has before marriage. But whatever you tolerate while dating will be amplified in marriage. Marriage doesn't fix dysfunction, it reveals it. That's just one of the dangers of marrying a potential, rather than a reality...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.