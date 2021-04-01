Dispelling myths around marriage, being single and happiness in life

One of the biggest delusions about marriage is the belief that you’ll be happier than when you were single. That somehow the ring is like a magic wand that suddenly lights up your life even when it was all gloomy while single. Nothing could be further from reality.



Another delusion is that marriage somehow sorts out whatever character flaw an individual has before marriage. But whatever you tolerate while dating will be amplified in marriage. Marriage doesn't fix dysfunction, it reveals it. That's just one of the dangers of marrying a potential, rather than a reality...