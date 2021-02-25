If he was going to leave his wife for you, he would have done so by now

Know your worth and leave that married man today, sis

“I’m in love with a married man”



When you choose to be someone’s makhwapheni, you become a nameless secret that cannot even take a mere selfie with him for social media publishing. You become the woman he texts in the dark and whenever he wants another sexual fix. You’re that woman his wife told him to delete off his phone and out of his life. You become an irritating fly that just won’t go away...