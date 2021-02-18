Learn to listen and talk like you used to again with your partner
Signs that your marriage needs to improve communication
Ever felt like something in your relationship was a little off-ish? It’s not that there’s a huge issue to sort out necessarily. It’s that you just aren’t connecting the way you should and you know you both could do so much better.
If you’re wondering if your marriage needs better communication, here are six of many of the signs that let you know for sure and what you can do about it...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.