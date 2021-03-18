Love a person for what they are and build a healthy relationship

Break out of 'dating my type' mentality and broaden horizon for romance

If your type met you today and noticed you, would they go for you if you were both available? In other words, are you your type’s type?



Too often, we’re caught up in a selfish romantic trance when picking potential partners, as though we’re at a grocery store aisle trying to pick which brand of food we like. We have low-key delusions of grandeur so much so we assume that just because we crush on them, they too, must be crushing on us...