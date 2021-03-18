Love a person for what they are and build a healthy relationship
Break out of 'dating my type' mentality and broaden horizon for romance
If your type met you today and noticed you, would they go for you if you were both available? In other words, are you your type’s type?
Too often, we’re caught up in a selfish romantic trance when picking potential partners, as though we’re at a grocery store aisle trying to pick which brand of food we like. We have low-key delusions of grandeur so much so we assume that just because we crush on them, they too, must be crushing on us...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.