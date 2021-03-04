First and only person the wife must hold accountable for cheating on her is her husband
Bury myth of 'homewrecker' and 'husband-stealer' woman
There is simply no woman that can wreck another woman’s home without the initiative, permission and enablement of the husband. Before the “other woman” entered the scene, the home was already wrecked – most probably by him. Whether the wreckage was still bubbling under or the marriage was already visibly dysfunctional, it’s pure laziness to label the “other woman” a homewrecker.
The “homewrecker” myth is widely accepted – that some woman just inserted herself into another woman’s “perfectly happy” union; claimed what wasn’t hers and single-handedly wreaked havoc in that marriage. Nonsense!..
