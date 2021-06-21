Cooking oil becoming unaffordable, say shop owners

Prices rising but businesses unable to pass costs to customers

Popular food spot Matilda’s Small Corner near Busy Corner at Ebony Park, near Tembisa, goes through three 5-litre bottles of oil a day to make their sought-after vetkoeks.



“It used to be about R95 a bottle and now it’s close to R150,” said co-owner Santos Mahlangu...