After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

The party has not paid its workers while its leaders are rolling in cash

30 August 2021 - 07:00

Last week the employees of the ANC who were on strike because their employer had not paid their salaries issued a very worrying statement.

Those employees, who expressed frustration because, as they themselves put it, “our families and children are suffering”, declaring that “The African National Congress our (sic) beloved organisation and Employer (sic) that liberated this Country (sic) has fallen”...

