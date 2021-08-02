SA has managed to survive bloodier episodes than the ‘July insurrection’

Colonial wars, world wars, deadly strikes litter our history, yet we came through

The anarchy experienced by our country over the past three weeks has left some among the privileged wondering if they should consider citizenship programmes offered by “safer” countries in the world.



In other words, some people have begun to wonder if SA will not end up like Zimbabwe. When personal security and private property are threatened, it is not unreasonable for citizens to explore escape routes...