Mayor in hospital after two die in car crash

The DA has sent condolences to the family of its Eastern Cape leader Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who is recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Gqeberha on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people were fatally injured in the collision. She said the accident happened at about 11.30pm at the intersection of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road and involved two vehicles, a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes-Benz.

“Both occupants in the Audi, identity still unknown, died on the scene and the alleged driver of the Mercedes-Benz is in hospital,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The DA also sent condolences to other people who lost their lives in the accident. “We wish all [affected] the strength they need in this difficult times,” the party said.

In a statement yesterday, Bhanga’s spokesperson, Leander Kruger, said the mayor was being observed at Greenacres Hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

“He was driving his own vehicle at the time. Two people involved in the car accident are believed to have succumbed to their injuries on the scene. He is thankful for the incredible work healthcare workers continue to carry out during these trying times and is appreciative of the excellent care he has received thus far,” Kruger said.

The accident happened on the day Bhanga was celebrating his birthday. He had earlier posted on his Twitter account: “I woke up with a prayer, to thank God for everything that I have achieved, for the strength to continue leading Nelson Mandela Bay residents with humility and the knowledge to lead them to prosperity. My birthday wish is to WIN this election, ndilinde i cake.”