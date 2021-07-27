Recent unrest has added new grief for SA's already fragile social fabric

In this moment of darkness, we can choose to move through our loss with bravery and conviction

We’ve been living with the Covid-19 pandemic for well over a year now and the past week has brought with it a new crisis: widespread civil unrest.



Collective grief for friends, family and colleagues lost to the pandemic, which has been weighing so heavily on us as a nation, now extends to include grief for the many people whose lives have been lost in the unrest. The lingering sense of sadness that has been infusing our everyday lives now has another element; one which is tinged with the added emotions of shock and horror. ..