Genuine transformation ‘a fitting honour for Mabuza’

Zungu pays homage to fallen stalwart

21 June 2021 - 12:38
Mpho Koka Journalist

Black Business Council (BBC) president Sandile Zungu says black people must honour the legacy of former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza by championing for more "black ownership" of the country’s economy.

He was speaking at Mabuza’s virtual memorial service on Monday morning...

