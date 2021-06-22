'Jabu Mabuza served his country with distinction'

During a virtual memorial service held on Monday, Telkom chairperson Sello Moloko described Mabuza as a "colossus".

Business leaders have described former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza as a man who served the corporate sector with intelligence and integrity; and was described as champion of the rights of ordinary people.



Mabuza died from Covid-related complications last week...