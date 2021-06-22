'Jabu Mabuza served his country with distinction'
During a virtual memorial service held on Monday, Telkom chairperson Sello Moloko described Mabuza as a "colossus".
Business leaders have described former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza as a man who served the corporate sector with intelligence and integrity; and was described as champion of the rights of ordinary people.
Mabuza died from Covid-related complications last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.