Jabu Mabuza, a patriot and crucial business leader

He rolled up his sleeves to join the anti-corruption fight

What a life, and what an amazing human being! The first – and the most important – thing to say is “thank-you”: thank you for inviting me to make a few remarks and be part of this occasion to memorialise Jabu Mabuza, who passed away last Wednesday.



I stand before you in my capacities as the president of the Black Business Council, a black African and a friend of Jabu Mabuza, the former chief executive and chairman of Tsogo Sun, chairman of Telkom and Eskom and founder and leader of the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services...