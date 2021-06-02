New bill brings relief to fathers denied access to their children without merit
Men should be given a fair chance at parenting without exhausting red tape
March 2020, in this very column, I wrote about the plight of a man who has not seen his children for almost three years. The man in question put up a tent and staged an 11-day hunger strike outside the social development department.
He did this in a bid to draw attention to his ordeal and to ultimately see his two children, who moved in with their grandparents after their mother died. He said the children's maternal grandparents did not like him much, citing the nationality and religious beliefs as possible reasons for him being barred from seeing his children...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.