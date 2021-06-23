Killings of queers are hate crimes, targeted at a particular group of people
Unfortunate reality that people have to defend themselves against attacks and victimisation solely because of who they are
We are in a crisis, in fact we have always been in a crisis as a country, when it comes to hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex+ (LGBTQI+) people.
It just so happens that there will be a period where there is sharp focus because there seems to be a spate in killings motivated by the hate for the LGBTQI+. I think a lot of killings continue to happen when we have shifted attention away from these issues...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.