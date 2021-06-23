Killings of queers are hate crimes, targeted at a particular group of people

Unfortunate reality that people have to defend themselves against attacks and victimisation solely because of who they are

We are in a crisis, in fact we have always been in a crisis as a country, when it comes to hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex+ (LGBTQI+) people.



It just so happens that there will be a period where there is sharp focus because there seems to be a spate in killings motivated by the hate for the LGBTQI+. I think a lot of killings continue to happen when we have shifted attention away from these issues...