Woman who abandons baby should not be only one burdened with blame

Society fast to judge females with absent fathers playing no role

A few days ago, not very far from where I live, a baby who is estimated to be about three weeks old was found abandoned. A very sad situation, I must say, but luckily the child was found alive and healthy.



The child was handed over to the appropriate authorities. As we were looking on, murmurs from the crowd arose, murmurs such as “what kind of a woman would do this?”, “how do you carry a child for nine months and then abandon them?”, “people are trying hard to have children, and here she is abandoning one”...