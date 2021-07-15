Never date or marry someone just to escape loneliness
Romantic relationships won't fill void inside
No matter who you are, relationships are critical to your existence as a human being. We’re created that way – to have meaningful, fulfilling and loyal relationships with others in kinship, friendships and in romantic relationships.
Romantic relationships and loneliness are strange bedfellows, and are quite revealing of the complexities of a relationship. People sometimes believe partnering up in a relationship should insulate them from the effects of loneliness. But that’s not the case...
