Never date or marry someone just to escape loneliness

Romantic relationships won't fill void inside

No matter who you are, relationships are critical to your existence as a human being. We’re created that way – to have meaningful, fulfilling and loyal relationships with others in kinship, friendships and in romantic relationships.



Romantic relationships and loneliness are strange bedfellows, and are quite revealing of the complexities of a relationship. People sometimes believe partnering up in a relationship should insulate them from the effects of loneliness. But that’s not the case...