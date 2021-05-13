Letting feelings of anger and negativity towards someone remain will poison your health and relationships
Bottling up unhappy feelings for the sake of peace doesn't help a relationship
Bottling up your feelings will end in resentment. Right now, you might be trying to convince yourself that you can handle these emotions on your own, that they’re not that big of a deal, that you’ll get over it soon, that there’s no reason to start any drama.
But if you don’t bring up what is bothering you now, your relationship is never going to change. Your partner is going to continue repeating those same hurtful actions because they’re likely not aware they’re hurting you. They have no idea you are doing your best not to explode. And yes, some are aware, but they’re just enjoying the domineering ride...
