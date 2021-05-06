Marriage breaks down when intimacy fades away and negative thoughts creep in
Truth, honesty are needed in every relationship and can help save your union
Relationships begin with infatuation. A crush is often mistaken for love because it is so powerful and indescribable, even though it is fleeting in the end. Romantic love leaves an imprint on the heart and psyche that is hard to shake.
When love matures and the romantic sentiment fades over the years of managing kids, chores, jobs, money, family dynamics and other commitments, the memory of that imprint can cause misery as couples feel loss. This is a pivotal point when marriage begins to unravel...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.