Make co-parenting work after a messy break-up

Ensure divorce does not scar children for life

To a child, divorce isn’t only like a death with no funeral, but it also fundamentally changes their entire world view and sets them on a path no-one can predict. That path is also influenced by how the parents behave after deciding to walk their separate ways.



Properly managing the aftermath of a break-up demands a lot of maturity, as children are usually the biggest casualties. One parent tends to run away from their responsibilities, or the other abuses their custody of the children by manipulating the situation and the children against the other parent...