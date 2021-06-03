Finding the 'right' person to marry is a myth, build your own Mr or Mrs Right

Search for Mr or Ms Right keeps people from thinking about how they can become that person

One of the biggest fallacies in romantic relationships is that you just need to “find the right person” to marry.



On one level, this sort of thinking tends to exempt us from being the “right” person. To some extent, we make others the focus and remove ourselves from growing and maturing to be the kind of person others should be looking for. It’s a type of narcissism that suggests there’s little to no improvement necessary from our end...