Finding the 'right' person to marry is a myth, build your own Mr or Mrs Right
Search for Mr or Ms Right keeps people from thinking about how they can become that person
One of the biggest fallacies in romantic relationships is that you just need to “find the right person” to marry.
On one level, this sort of thinking tends to exempt us from being the “right” person. To some extent, we make others the focus and remove ourselves from growing and maturing to be the kind of person others should be looking for. It’s a type of narcissism that suggests there’s little to no improvement necessary from our end...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.