Time to rebuild trust in the state

The events of this week when marauding mobs turned on businesses in their neighbourhoods to loot and steal valuables and livelihoods has shamed SA no end. Lives have been lost and will be lost as rioters continue to run amok, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng despite state's efforts, albeit half-hearted, to quell the unrest.



The mayhem was visited on the nation purportedly in protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma, who has been imprisoned for another form of lawlessness, in the form of violating a Constitutional Court to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture. ..