Mkhwebane's mission is to torpedo our democracy

Public protector's legacy lies in tatters in courts where her incompetence and agenda are continually exposed

The latest adverse finding against the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, by the Constitutional Court, serves to buttress the perception that her office has become a threat to constitutional democracy instead of a state institution supporting it as envisaged by the Constitution.



The judgment that she did not use facts and the law to support her finding against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the CR17 funding probe is but one in a litany of embarrassing judgments against her since she assumed office in 2016...