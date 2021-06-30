It appears the law has finally caught up with Zuma, but will he go to jail?

Will he go to jail or not? This is the question that preoccupies most South Africans as the Constitutional Court handed a 15-months imprisonment sentence to former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court following his defiance of the Zondo Commission by refusing to appear and answer questions before it.



After almost two decades of playing hide-and-seek with the judiciary, it would seem the law has finally caught up with Zuma as it has left him with no further room to manoeuvre. This judgment will go a long way in reaffirming the supremacy of the constitution and the principle of equality before the law...