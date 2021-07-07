Zuma supporters' fake Black Consciousness lacks any morality

Every time a black leader must pay for their crime, fine philosophy is soiled by unintellectual din

A week ago, former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court after his conviction for contempt of the same court. The former president had, for reasons he has publicly stated, refused to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture (the Zondo commission) which, ironically, he had instituted during his time as president.



Following his sentence, there has been an outcry from his supporters who claim that the former president is being persecuted. This outcry, as with many involving political leaders, is anchored on some incoherent brand of “Black Consciousness”. This unintellectual, immoral, opportunistic and degenerate brand is devoid of principle and consistency...