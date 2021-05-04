Disheartening to note the number of dogs not being properly looked after

Owning man's best friend is not suitable for everyone

I have often wondered why some people decide to own dogs when they are either not in a position or don't have the appropriate temperament to do so.



A dog is considered man’s best friend owing to the different roles it can play through its association with humans. Some of these roles include hunting, herding, pulling loads, protection, assisting police and the military, as well as offering companionship. Some dogs serve as guides for disabled people such as the blind...