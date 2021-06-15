Discipline is a cornerstone of effective teaching and learning in every society

Culture of impunity after 1976 has led to disregard for authority by pupils, dereliction of duty by teachers and abdication of responsibility by parents

The virtual collapse of discipline in our schools is cause for concern. When the generation of 1976 took to the streets to demand a better education, a pyrrhic victory was attained as a culture of rebellion against any form of authority entrenched itself in the minds of African children.



Apartheid education was abominable and the heroic efforts of the 1976 generation became a milestone in the transformation of the education system. The aftermath of the June 1976 student uprisings unleashed a completely altered education landscape with pupils emboldened by a realisation of their “power” to influence change. As a result, some basics for an effective education system were jettisoned...