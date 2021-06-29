Social media split over ConCourt’s Jacob Zuma ruling

Politicians and citizens have reacted to the Constitutional Court finding former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

The court made the ruling on Tuesday, sentencing Zuma to a 15-month jail term.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the ruling demonstrates no-one is above the law.

“This matter did not have to go this far had the former president complied with the directive of the state capture commission. We hope he will respect and honour this ruling and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the police within the next five days,” he said.

