Teens found working at 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

Two teenagers have been arrested with 10 other suspects at an illegal gold processing laboratory at Brown's Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The teens, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Wednesday night during an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, assisted by the national intervention unit, bomb disposal squad, tactical response team, local criminal record centre, SAPS Barberton and SSG Security Services.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said information received led to the discovery of the laboratory, where a group of illegal miners were allegedly employed by “two different bosses” to illegally process gold.

Sekgotodi said upon arrival, the sound of hammers could be heard coming from the bush at an identified address.

“The team swooped on the group [and] 10 suspects - five illegal immigrants and five Mpumalanga residents - were arrested. Further information revealed the group was employed by two different bosses, one in Johannesburg and the other in Mpumalanga,” said Sekgotodi.