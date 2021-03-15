Columnists

Men no longer play roles that are essential for healthy societies

Male apathy will lead to the ruin of society

By NATHANIEL LEE - 15 March 2021 - 10:39

An insidious trend creeping into our society will threaten our nationhood if not confronted head-on. In the past, societies were under the grip of patriarchy, which made women perpetual minors.

This led to fierce resistance from feminists and progressives who campaigned for the equalisation of rights and opportunities for women. It's shocking to now observe that the defeat of patriarchy has brought in its wake the abdication of responsibility by men in what can only be termed male apathy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X