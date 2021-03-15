Men no longer play roles that are essential for healthy societies

Male apathy will lead to the ruin of society

An insidious trend creeping into our society will threaten our nationhood if not confronted head-on. In the past, societies were under the grip of patriarchy, which made women perpetual minors.



This led to fierce resistance from feminists and progressives who campaigned for the equalisation of rights and opportunities for women. It's shocking to now observe that the defeat of patriarchy has brought in its wake the abdication of responsibility by men in what can only be termed male apathy...