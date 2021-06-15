Youth Day meaningless without empowerment and hope

Too many young people are trapped in a multi-generational cycle of poverty

Tomorrow marks 45 years since that fateful day when scores of young people were killed by a brutal apartheid government for protesting against being taught in Afrikaans.



To many South Africans who identify with the historic significance of June 16 1976, its commemoration is a moment to pause and reflect on how far our nation has come in our quest to give meaning to our most basic human rights. ..