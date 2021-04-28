Every child deserves a caring upbringing

Parents should never contract out their responsibilities

I have often wondered what the effects of poverty are on people’s capacity to think and reason. More profoundly, how does it affect our capacity to love?



I found myself pondering these questions as I observed the situation in most impoverished areas of our country. The most striking observation I made was that most of these areas are characterised by high birth rates. One is tempted to ask, what is it about poor people and babies? It is a common sight to find many women with babies on their backs begging in the streets...