Every child deserves a caring upbringing
Parents should never contract out their responsibilities
I have often wondered what the effects of poverty are on people’s capacity to think and reason. More profoundly, how does it affect our capacity to love?
I found myself pondering these questions as I observed the situation in most impoverished areas of our country. The most striking observation I made was that most of these areas are characterised by high birth rates. One is tempted to ask, what is it about poor people and babies? It is a common sight to find many women with babies on their backs begging in the streets...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.