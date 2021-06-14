Young people have a responsibility to help curb the spread of Covid-19

The youth of today is a youth that is very aware of their rights. However, the responsibilities attached to those rights are sometimes ignored and forgotten. I believe that exercising your rights as a human being but not fulfilling the responsibilities to those rights leads to “abnormal use” i.e. abuse of those rights. It has been said that “with great power comes great responsibility” and that has so much meaning when talking about the responsibilities attached to those rights.



Let us take a moment and talk a bit about the responsibilities that the youth have with regards to curbing the spread of Covid-19. We all know how the second wave took the country by storm whereby there was a rapid spread of the deadly virus. This was mostly seen in December. ..