R11bn more allocated to extend employment stimulus package
The presidency announced on Tuesday that a further R11bn had been allocated in the 2021/2022 budget to extend the employment stimulus package into a second phase.
“An intensive process is under way to allocate these funds to programmes that will have the greatest impact in creating jobs and supporting livelihoods, including through the continuation of several existing programmes,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.
The presidency released its fourth progress report on the implementation of the presidential employment stimulus, developed in response to the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said Seale.
The stimulus aims to create jobs and protect existing jobs in vulnerable sectors.
“By the end of March, a total of 532,180 people had directly benefited from the stimulus, including 422,786 jobs created or retained and 109,394 livelihoods supported,” said Seale.
People in farming, early childhood development and the creative sector had benefited, he said.
“A further 161,972 opportunities are still being processed as part of phase 1 of the stimulus, bringing the total number of opportunities supported to 694,152.”
Seale said an online dashboard, which would be updated regularly, had been developed to enable the public to access detailed information on the stimulus and monitor its implementation.
“The launch of this tool reflects government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the implementation of the stimulus, and to the use of technology to enhance its impact.”
This dashboard is available at the heref.
TimesLIVE
